Roshan N. Bransden

Roshan Nebhrajani Bransden is a reporter and family physician born and raised in South Florida. Her work has appeared in ABC News, The Miami Herald, WLRN and The New Tropic. She graduated with her B.S. in Journalism and International Studies from Northwestern University and her M.D. from Florida International University and lives in Miami with her husband and daughter. In her free time, you can find her foraging mangoes, listening to live music or swimming in the deliciously warm Atlantic.