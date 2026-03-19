South Florida Newscast: Thursday, March 19

Listen to the latest South Florida news as heard on WLRN's Morning Edition. Voting rights advocates plan to sue the state of Florida if Gov. Ron DeSantis signs legislation that would require voters to prove their citizenship at the ballot box. A pair of burrowing owls that hitchhiked a ride to Spain from PortMiami last year are finally home. Plus, how researchers are tracking Burmese pythons in the Everglades, updates on DACA recipients who are being detained by federal immigration officers and more local news.