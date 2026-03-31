South Florida Newscast: Tuesday, March 31

Listen to the latest South Florida news as heard on WLRN's Morning Edition. The Winter Equestrian Festival ended in controversy this season as Wellington International announced the firing of its CEO. Nearly a week after a boat struck and killed a man and injured his teenage son in Biscayne Bay, officials said the boat connected to the fatal incident has been found. Plus, the Artemis II launch is scheduled for Wednesday, updates on Haitian Temporary Protected Status and other local news.