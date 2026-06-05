Florida’s property tax amendment, grads face higher unemployment and weekly news briefing

Florida’s property tax amendment

This week, lawmakers approved a ballot measure that would raise the portion of home values that are currently exempted when calculating property taxes.

Floridians will be asked to vote on the amendment in the November election.

If approved, local governments will have to make tough decisions on how to spend the remaining taxpayer dollars.

Guests:



Douglas Soule , "Your Florida" state government team reporter.

, "Your Florida" state government team reporter. Sen. Mack Bernard , (D-Palm Beach County).

, (D-Palm Beach County). Samantha Putterman, Florida reporter with Politifact.

Grads face higher unemployment

It is graduation season and new graduates are entering a fragile job market. U.S. companies added 172,000 new jobs last month and the national unemployment rate stood at 4.3%.

But recent graduates and others looking for work here in Florida face somewhat of a weaker market with the state unemployment rate at 4.8% in April.

Guest:



Gabriella Paul, reporter at WUSF.

Weekly news briefing

The Chinese tile game mahjong is growing in popularity across the U.S. including in the Tampa Bay Region . Players say it’s a great way to foster in-person connections as well as cultural ones.