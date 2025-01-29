GreenLight Fund launches in Miami. Commits $6.5 million to tackle racial and economic disparities

GreenLight Fund, a national non-profit whose mission is to help communities focus on its most pressing challenges, is being launched in Miami with $6.5 million in funding from more than 100 local investors. The goal: close racial and economic disparities.

“We are deeply grateful to local investors and philanthropic organizations whose generosity and belief in our mission have made it possible to bring GreenLight to Miami,” said John Simon, Co-Founder and Board Chair of GreenLight Fund, in a statement.

“Their commitment to tackling Miami’s most pressing challenges ensures that together, we can drive meaningful, additive, measurable change and create new opportunities for individuals and families experiencing poverty," said Simon.

Miami represents the 14th U.S. city to join the GreenLight Fund network. Other cities include Philadelphia, Charlotte and San Francisco. It was founded 20 years ago in Boston.

In a statement, Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava applauded the local effort, saying it will help “break down barriers and create lasting change” for families across the county.

Named as GreenLight Fund Miami's executive director is Valeria Perez-Ferreiro, who previously worked at Citi as Vice President and Community Development Senior Manager, where she partnered with several community organizations, including FutureBound Miami, StartUp FIU Food and the Office of New Americans of Miami Dade-County.

"During this rapidly changing time for Miami, GreenLight is well positioned to tackle racial and economic disparities head-on with impactful solutions the community tells us they want and need," said Perez-Ferreiro.

Income inequality is a longstanding issue in Miami. A recent ranking of U.S. cities noted Miami had the fifth-highest level of income inequality among cities with 100,000 or more people. It found that the bottom 20% of workers earned an average of $10,093 a year compared to the top 20% of workers who earned an average of more than 20 times at $264,000. The median household income: $54,858.

Miami-Dade College is hosting an event on Wednesday to launch GreenLIght Fund Miami, bringing together civic, community and corporate leaders, along with philanthropic organizations.

“Serving as the pathway to opportunity for our community, Miami Dade College is proud to collaborate with GreenLight Fund to strengthen initiatives that remove barriers, enhance economic mobility, and deliver solutions transformative to our city and the students we serve,” said Miami-Dade College President Madeline Pumariega.

