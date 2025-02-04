'What's your name, spirit?' The hunt for the supernatural at the Old Davie School and Museum

Kim Weismantle is a logical person.

As the education director at the Old Davie School and Museum, she gives tours of the 107-year-old building that acts as a historical snapshot of the nascent town of Davie.

When it comes to this property, she is probably the most knowledgeable person there is — but there are some things that happen there that even she can't explain.

“ It's a two story building and when I'm downstairs I'll hear footsteps, and then there's nobody up here," she said. "You'll hear the chairs slightly move or something. We have security cameras, so I'll even go back and I don't see anything, like there's nobody here."

It's not just her. Countless guests and volunteers have reported paranormal activity on the property.

Opened in 1918 as the first school built in a newly-drained section of The Everglades, the building's second floor auditorium was a community gathering space for the nascent town of Davie.

Also on the property are the Viele and Walsh houses, built and owned by two of the town's early pioneer families and later relocated to the school property. They now function as extensions of the school building's exhibits and as event spaces.

The building operated as a school until 1980 when it was converted into offices for the school board. The town purchased the property 1998, and reopened it as a museum in 2008.

Ever since, Weismantle says people tell her about the phenomena they feel here.

“ We actually just had a guy this week who stopped by. He said, ‘I just was pulled here. I just knew I had to pull into the parking lot.’ And so he came in and he walked around and said he felt that there's all different kinds of presences here,” she said.

So every couple of months, Kim invites a team from South Florida's War Party Paranormal to investigate the property. The event is open to the public who can watch their work.

“ I can tell people all day under the sun that ghosts are real. But until you have had your own experience, you're never going to believe me," J.P. Granstaff, one War Party's investigators, told WLRN.

His colleague Joe Turino says this property is always a highlight for the team. “The success that we've had coming to this location, not just the schoolhouse alone, but the other two houses on the property… it's kind of like Disney World,” he said.

War Party Paranormal claims to have captured evidence of the supernatural that takes the form of voices on crackling audio clips, strange activities from their sensors and even photographs with suspicious dark figures lurking in the corners.

'What's your name, spirit?'

For their latest sweep of the property, WLRN tagged along to see what else they would find.

Just after 9 p.m. on a recent evening, as light rain began to chill the air, the team set up their equipment to investigate the Walsh house near the back of the property.

Turino opened up a waist-high equipment case full of audio recorders, body cams, proximity sensors and electromagnetic frequency detectors — equipment that the team uses to try to capture paranormal activity.

Carlton Gillespie A look inside Joe Turino's box of ghost hunting equipment

There’s even some stuff that might be found on paranormal TV shows like spirit boxes. “Essentially, it's a broken radio that's just scanning very fast through radio frequencies. It has a sweeping sound that sounds like ‘chh chh chh chh chh,’" Turino said.

They begin by sweeping the first floor with electromagnetic frequency detectors and setting up proximity sensors.

After the sweep, Granstaff plugs a voice recorder into the spirit box and asks questions like: “What is your name, spirit?” and “How many people are in this house?”

He then plays back the recordings, slowed down to see if he can make words out in between the sweeping noises. Any words not from Granstaff are called EVP's — Electronic Voice Phenomena.

Carlton Gillespie JP Granstaff checks over his equipment as he investigates the Old Davie School and Museum property for paranormal activity.

All the while, other members take pictures or use homemade devices to try to capture changes in temperature or air pressure.

Eventually, Turino decides to try the Estes Method. A volunteer wears a double blindfold and sound isolating headphones that are plugged into a spirit box. They then shout out whatever words they hear — no matter how nonsensical — as Turino asks questions the volunteer cannot hear. Those viewing then try to make sense of the jumbled Q&A.

After a few uneventful hours, all of a sudden, a commotion breaks out upstairs.

A volunteer has captured a photo of a dark figure lurking in one of the upstairs rooms.

Turino and Granstaff hurry in to check for any EVP's. And finally, something cackles through that excites them, what they believe to be a voice captured in their recording.

As for what the spirit might have been saying? Both agreed it was a vulgar insult — perhaps the kind of humor a former student at the school carried on to the afterlife.

They set up more equipment in the room, but come up empty aside from some blips and bloops from their sensors.

“It's like fishing, some nights you have a good night and you're going to get a ton of activity, other nights not so much,” Turino said.

But for those scared about the spirits haunting the Old Davie School and Museum, Weismantle says there’s no need to worry. She’s never felt a malevolent presence while working here.

“ I always say if there were ever anything scary, I wouldn't be here. It's just people watching out for each other. I feel a responsibility to take care of the building for the future and they're here taking care of it from wherever they are," she said.

