Miami-Dade Fire Rescue shares safety tips just in time for snake bite season

WLRN Public Media | By Diego Perdomo,
Anthony Cruz
Published September 8, 2025 at 1:46 PM EDT
A photo of a black Eastern racer snak in the Suwannee River section of the Florida Trail,, taken January 2023,
Maria Llorens
Maria Llorens
A photo of a black Eastern racer snake in the Suwannee River section of the Florida Trail, taken January 2023.

As snake bite season approaches its tail-end, Miami-Dade Fire Rescue (MDFR) has safety tips in case of an encounter.

Snake bite season runs from April to October, when the temperature is warmer. Officials with MDFR said snakes are more active early in the morning and at night.

“If one encounters a snake in the wild, it's pretty simple, we wanna give it its distance, we wanna back off, we don't wanna get near it," said Captain Rusty Shaw of MDFR's Venom Response Unit. "These things don't chase us, so if we leave it alone, it will leave us alone.”

In the event of a snake bite, the unit recommended to stay calm, call 911, remove jewelry and keep the bitten area below the heart.

