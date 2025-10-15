'A humanitarian struggle': Car rally in South Florida calls for lasting peace and aid in Gaza

Cars filled the parking lot of the Islamic Center of South Florida in Pompano Beach on Sunday, their hoods and windows turning into canvases of protest.

Volunteers brushed on red, black, green and white, the colors of the Palestinian flag, as South Floridians gathered to show solidarity with Gaza and call for an end to the Israel-Hamas war.

The car rally, themed “Gaza is being starved,” took place just a day before President Donald Trump and several global leaders signed a peace agreement in Egypt, where he declared an end to the two-year war that has reshaped the Middle East. But the fragile ceasefire is already showing signs of strain.

One of the organizers, 49-year-old Wafa Mheisen, said the goal of the weekend event — the fourth time the Palestine Car Rally SoFlo group has hit the streets — was to move people who see the rally to act.

“I want them to take proper action as American citizens against the starvation in Gaza, to put pressure on the government to let Israel open the borders to allow aid,” said Mheisen, a Palestinian American and longtime advocate for Palestine who has been living in South Florida for 25 years.

As global attention turned to the new peace deal, Trump’s 20-point plan outlines that humanitarian aid would soon begin flowing into Gaza, restoring power and water, reopening hospitals and bakeries, and sending in equipment to clear rubble, and repair roads.

The Egyptian Red Crescent said 400 trucks carrying food, fuel, and medical supplies were bound for the Gaza Strip on Wednesday, while Israel and Hamas argue over the slow return of the bodies of deceased hostages.

1 of 4 — IMG_7283.jpeg Around 100 vehicles took part in the Palestine Car Rally SoFlo's latest event in Broward on October 12, 2025. Farah Saafan / For WLRN 2 of 4 — IMG_7176.jpeg Around 100 vehicles took part in the Palestine Car Rally SoFlo's latest event in Broward on October 12, 2025. Farah Saafan / For WLRN 3 of 4 — IMG_7268.jpeg Around 100 vehicles took part in the Palestine Car Rally SoFlo's latest event in Broward on October 12, 2025. Farah Saafan / For WLRN 4 of 4 — IMG_7282.jpeg Around 100 vehicles took part in the Palestine Car Rally SoFlo's latest event in Broward on October 12, 2025. Farah Saafan / For WLRN

The war began Oct. 7, 2023 when Hamas militants launched a surprise attack on southern Israel, killing more than 1,200 people, mostly civilians, and taking around 250 others hostage, according to Israeli officials. Gaza’s Health Ministry says more than 67,000 Palestinians have been killed since the fighting began two years ago.

United Nations humanitarian agencies, including FAO, UNICEF, WFP and WHO, warned last August that “more than half a million people in Gaza are trapped in famine, marked by widespread starvation, destitution and preventable deaths.”

Exile, resistance and belonging

Before the caravan set off, Wafa Mheisen addressed the crowd gathered outside the Islamic Center. Her voice cracked as she held back tears while reciting verses by Mahmoud Darwish, the late Palestinian poet whose work often captured themes of exile, resistance and belonging.

She also repeated safety and security guidelines for the drive, urging participants to travel in a single file, obey speed limits, ensure each driver had a valid license and avoid leaning out of car windows.

The event also featured guest speaker Zül-Qarnaįn Nantambu, a Miami-based activist who made headlines earlier this year after disrupting Kendrick Lamar’s Super Bowl halftime show by breaking from his role in the performance and waving the Sudanese and Palestinian flags.

In his remarks, Zül-Qarnaįn said he held doubts the ceasefire would hold, stressing the importance of recognizing the suffering of people around the world and supporting them in any way possible.

He told WLRN that the rally’s turnout — around 100 cars, bikes and motorcycles took part — reflected the reach of South Florida’s solidarity movement, which he says continues to grow beyond Arab and Muslim circles.

“The Gazan struggle is a humanitarian struggle, so it’s bringing out any human that has empathy in their heart,” he said. “It’s outside the realm of religion, race and ethnicity.”

Farah Saafan / For WLRN A car rally in support of Palestine on October 12, 2025,featured guest speaker Zül-Qarnaįn Nantambu, a Miami-based protester.

When speeches ended, the engines started and drivers lined up to begin the caravan. A truck led the way, with screens on each side flashing images of malnourished Palestinian children, messages denouncing Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, and a QR code that passersby could scan to learn more about the war’s impact.

The one-hour ride wound south from Pompano Beach to Fort Lauderdale and back. Mheisen rode alongside her husband, who was driving between cars to make sure participants followed safety rules.

With a megaphone in hand, she engaged people on the sidewalks, shouting, “Free Palestine” and “Honk for Gaza” as the caravan drove by.

Reactions from people watching, whether in cars or on foot, were mixed but mostly positive. Several drivers honked in support, and some slowed down to give Mheisen a thumbs up. Twice, men walking by raised a peace sign and called out “Allahu Akbar,” meaning “God is great” in Arabic.

Still, a few onlookers appeared unimpressed, shaking their heads, with a few making obscene hand gestures.

As the caravan looped back toward the Islamic Center, Mheisen noticed part of the caravan had been held up at a traffic light. They pulled over to wait and moments later a car stopped behind them. A woman ran toward Mheisen in tears and wrapped her in a long embrace.

Through sobs, the woman, who said her name was Mia and she was from Puerto Rico, told Mheisen she had never met anyone publicly supporting Palestine, and after spotting the caravan, followed her car for a few streets hoping to speak with her. Though she kept up with Gaza-related news on social media, she said she often felt isolated.

Farah Saafan / For WLRN Wafa Mheisen, right, embraces a fellow Palestine supporter who identified herself as Mia at a car rally in Broward on October 12, 2025.

“I’m so sorry that Florida is not doing more … it’s sad that there are so many people here who are immigrants, but are not more outraged about the oppression that is going on," she said.

Sara, another organizer from the Palestine Car Rally SoFlo group, said she has little faith the agreement will bring lasting peace, but she is determined to keep fighting for the cause.

“This is just the beginning, we are still going to stand strong for those in Palestine to help them rebuild,” said Sara, who declined to provide her last name for fear of retribution.

