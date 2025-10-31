South Florida seniors face 'hunger crisis' as SNAP benefits halt amid federal government shutdown

Thousands of older adults across South Florida are at imminent risk of losing crucial food assistance as the ongoing federal government shutdown threatens to suspend Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits starting November 1, warns the Alliance for Aging.

“We are on the cusp of a hunger crisis here in Miami-Dade and Monroe Counties,” said Max B. Rothman, Alliance for Aging President & CEO, in a statement. “The ending of SNAP benefits will potentially affect so many older adults in our community who rely on this program for food.”

The impact is uniquely concentrated in Miami-Dade County, which has the highest share of SNAP households in the U.S. that include at least one person over the age of 60.

More than 224,000 older beneficiaries in Miami-Dade alone receive SNAP, representing 60% of all households enrolled in the program there, said Rothman.

READ MORE: 'Pay bills or eat?' South Florida SNAP recipients brace for month without food stamps

“This represents a critical threat to the most vulnerable in our community," Rothman said. "Without access to SNAP benefits, many older adults in need will go to bed hungry.”

In response, the Alliance for Aging is actively coordinating with community partners to mobilize emergency food aid and resources.

The organization is urging older adults and their families to take immediate action, including checking and utilizing any existing balance on their EBT or SNAP accounts, as the next deposit is not guaranteed until the federal funding impasse is resolved.

The Florida Department of Children and Families website is the designated source for official state updates regarding the resumption of the program.

"The Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) administered through the Florida Department of Children and Families is funded by the U.S. Department of Agriculture, a federal agency whose funding is affected by the federal government shutdown.

"If the federal government shutdown continues into November, SNAP benefits for the month of November will not be issued until federal funding is restored," DCF officials report on their website. "You may receive notices about your eligible benefit amount, but you will not receive any benefits deposited to your EBT card during this time."

For those requiring immediate help with food or other elder resources, the Alliance for Aging said it is directing residents to contact its Elder Helpline for referrals to emergency aid.

The helpline is operational Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Elder Helpline: 305-670-HELP (305-670-4357) Toll-Free: 1-800-96-ELDER (35337)