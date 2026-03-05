Over 100 firefighters battle large warehouse fire in Miami Gardens

A massive warehouse fire in Miami Gardens has over 100 firefighters responding to the scene.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue said some of its units arrived at the 20600 block of Northwest 47th Avenue at 10:45 a.m. on Thursday to find heavy smoke and flames.

Because of M-DFR’s need for additional units, the incident has been upgraded to a Fifth-Alarm fire. Miramar Fire Rescue is also assisting.

“ From the arrival of the initial companies, the fire had already taken possession of the entire building, making it too dangerous for us to go inside,” said Danny Cardeso, M-DFR Deputy Fire Chief. “So we're operating from the exterior again, trying to control the fire and keep it from spreading.”

According to emergency response officials, no injuries have been reported.

Because of the fire, the surrounding areas are experiencing smoky conditions. M-DFR officials are recommending those with respiratory issues stay indoors, and to keep windows and doors closed while running the A/C.

The location of a large warehouse fire in Miami Gardens, March 5, 2026.

