Amid changes to federal SNAP benefits, North Miami Beach to host food distribution event Saturday

In response to growing concerns over federal food assistance stability, the City of North Miami Beach will be distributing free food to local residents on Saturday, beginning at 10 a.m.

The initiative kicks off at Highland Village Park from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m., serving as the first major action following the passage of city resolution that declared a local food security emergency.

Sponsored by Commissioner Daniela Jean, the city's actions — "NMB Cares" — seek to to protect vulnerable residents from potential disruptions in national aid programs, mainly the federal Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program.

A massive tax and spending bill signed into law in July by President Donald Trump expanded requirements for many adult SNAP recipients to work, volunteer or participate in job training for at least 80 hours a month. Those who don’t are limited to three months of benefits in a three-year period.

The work requirements previously applied to adults ages 18 through 54 who are physically and mentally able to work and don’t have dependents under age 18.

The new law applies those requirements to those ages 55 through 64 and to parents without children younger than 14. It repeals work exemptions for homeless individuals, veterans and young adults aging out of foster care. And it limits the ability of states to waive work requirements in areas lacking jobs.

The new requirements are expected to reduce the average monthly number of SNAP recipients by about 2.4 million people over the next 10 years, according to the Congressional Budget Office.

In North Miami Beach, the city has authorized up to $100,000 in emergency funding to bolster its food security efforts.

The money will be used to food distribution partnerships with local schools, non-profits, and community groups, while at the same time expanding outreach for existing nutrition programs.

“[The city] is about ensuring that no family in our community is left without access to healthy food,” said Commissioner Daniela Jean. “Even in areas of economic growth, we must acknowledge that many children and families are still experiencing food insecurity. This initiative allows the City to act quickly and partner with organizations that are already doing the work on the ground.”

Beyond receiving free groceries, residents will have access to:

— Nutrition information and wellness resources.

— Connections to health services through community partners.

— Direct assistance from city volunteers and staff.

City officials are encouraging residents to arrive early, as supplies will be distributed on a first-come, first-served basis.

IF YOU GO

WHAT: NMB CARES Community Nutrition Food Distribution

WHEN: Saturday, March 7, from 10 a.m. o 1 p.m.

WHERE: Highland Village Park, North Miami Beach

