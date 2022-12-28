Dolphins QB Tagovailoa diagnosed with concussion for second time this season

Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel on Wednesday announced that quarterback Tua Tagovailoa has been diagnosed with a concussion, sustained during last Sunday’s loss to the Green Bay Packers. McDaniel also said that the team is moving as if Teddy Bridgewater will start in Sunday’s road game against the New England Patriots.

Tagovailoa, who has been diagnosed with a concussion for the second time this season, is inside the team’s practice facility but remains in concussion protocol, McDaniel said. McDaniel did not answer a question regarding where Tagovailoa stands in the five-step process to return to the field.

Asked whether McDaniel would shut Tagovailoa down for the season after he is cleared to play, the coach said he “will do what the medical experts advise me to do, and I’m sure they’re not going to advise me in the wrong direction."

