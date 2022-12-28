© 2022 WLRN
MIAMI | SOUTH FLORIDA
Sports

Dolphins QB Tagovailoa diagnosed with concussion for second time this season

WLRN 91.3 FM | By Daniel Oyefusi
Published December 28, 2022 at 12:16 PM EST
Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel talks with Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (1) in the second quarter during the game against the Green Bay Packers at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Sunday, December 25, 2022. AL DIAZ adiaz@miamiherald.com
AL DIAZ
/
Miami Herald
Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel talks with Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (1) in the second quarter during the game against the Green Bay Packers at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Sunday, December 25, 2022.

Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel on Wednesday announced that quarterback Tua Tagovailoa has been diagnosed with a concussion, sustained during last Sunday’s loss to the Green Bay Packers. McDaniel also said that the team is moving as if Teddy Bridgewater will start in Sunday’s road game against the New England Patriots.

Tagovailoa, who has been diagnosed with a concussion for the second time this season, is inside the team’s practice facility but remains in concussion protocol, McDaniel said. McDaniel did not answer a question regarding where Tagovailoa stands in the five-step process to return to the field.

Asked whether McDaniel would shut Tagovailoa down for the season after he is cleared to play, the coach said he “will do what the medical experts advise me to do, and I’m sure they’re not going to advise me in the wrong direction."

Read more at our news partner, the Miami Herald.

Sports Miami Dolphins football NFL concussions Tua Tagovailoa
Daniel Oyefusi
