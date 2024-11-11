Empowerment through martial arts: Lucky’s Muay Thai offers more than just physical training

It’s 6:30 on a fall evening in a sweaty North Miami garage when 51-year-old Lloyd “Lucky” Walton steps onto a padded vinyl mat. He’s tall, about 6 feet, lanky and fierce. Across from him is Anthony Doe, who is muscular, tatted up, and about half Walton’s age.

After five minutes of sparring – Doe throws a kick at Lucky that catches the side of his body. Lloyd swiftly counter-maneuvers, and Doe falls onto his back, reeling from the power employed by someone half his age. Sweat drips off of both Lucky and Anthony, then falls to the floor.

Lucky’s Muay Thai in North Miami is more than a home to violence. Off the mat, it feels as if a dozen cousins have been reunited on a holiday. The fighters’ fiery aspect and the battles taking place show the truth beyond the bags and pads.

This is a place where defense meets community, where the gloves and pads that are hitting arms and legs are the primary sounds, but at the same time people come together to redefine their mental well-being. In a recent interview, Lucky shared his knowledge of the combat sport.

READ MORE: The Panthers' newest lucky charm? They're wearing robes to games, and it's working

“It’s simple but it’s complex,” he says. “In Thailand it’s popular like baseball in the U.S.”

Muay Thai is a full-contact martial art that involves kicks, punches and clinching. It originated in Thailand and was popularized sometime in the early 20th century, but has roots as far back as 675 A.D.

The sport was brought to the United States in 1968 when Ajarn Chai founded the World Thai Boxing Association to spread the fighting technique throughout the states. Muay Thai is popular in San Francisco, where Jongsanan Fairtex, a retired Thai fighter, trained people.

Nicolette Esper / Caplin News Lucky teaches two of his students who are sparring

The philosophy of Muay Thai stands out in the gym’s atmosphere where, in each training session, a student can learn and absorb the mastery of the sport. Tradition among the community plays a crucial part at Lucky’s. The respect for the tradition of Muay Thai involves no footwear while fighting, as the creators of the fighting style utilized it.

The journey of the gym in North Miami dates back to Lucky’s childhood. He was born in Chicago and survived scarlet fever at just seven years old. It was after this he adopted his dad’s nickname “Lucky.’’ Both exhibited dedication and passion.

Growing up, around his friends, Walton fooled around on streets and backyards. By age 11, he took on Taekwondo. From there, he grew into a fighter and found his passion.

“I’m out here just trying to give people what I did not have,” he reflects, while emphasizing how since a child he knew he was going to do just what he did someday.

Before maintaining his own gym, he worked at South Florida Boxing in Miami. He was an amateur fighter in his 30s and rose to the pro leagues in his 40s.

He began studying Muay Thai after watching fighting footage of Rayen Simson, who is a Dutch Muay Thai champion.

Muay Thai may not be popular in South Florida. However, Lloyd is spreading the influence of the craft.

Later on in his fighting career, he settled down to be a father of two children. He hopes one day to pass down the gym to them.

Anthony Doe, a committed member of the gym for a year and a half, decided on Muay Thai while researching combat sports as a therapeutic outlet. At Lucky’s he has found more than a place to train, but a place to call home as well.

“There is a traditional family aspect,” Doe mentioned as he was describing the supportive community of the gym.

Training at Lucky’s gives students a balance of humility and confidence.

“A lot of people think they can take more than they can,” Doe admits. “And knowing what’s my limit…is very humbling.”

Doe states that he began feeling physically and mentally confident, which is a gain one may only find at this specific gym.

“They don’t judge you if you’re lacking in terms of when they’re doing better, if you’re keeping them back.” Doe emphasized while mentioning the advanced-level fighters.

Muay Thai might be simple as a fighting style, but it is very complex to master. It is a difficult yet rewarding process that improves self-defense. Lucky trains his students not only by explaining in depth, but also by patiently demonstrating technique to his young students.

Nicolette Esper / Caplin News Lucky giving a one-on-one with a younger student

“The way you carry yourself in this sport traditionally is more important than the victory,” he says.

This place has seen everything. It is a sweat-filled garage with students coming in and out, taking water breaks as they fight off defeat. They are being rejuvenated by the sense of community. Lucky tells the story of a young boy suffering from depression after losing his father. His reached out to Lucky, who helped him to turn around his life.

“The more you take steps, the more things open up,” he says. “The more you hear about the thing you’re trying to do, the more it becomes reality.”

This mantra is for all of the students that he teaches. It pushes them to continue to strive with dedication and passion.

Lucky’s Muay Thai gym is truly a unique blend of combat sports, tradition and a sense of community. It’s a place where students are not only taught how to defend themselves but also to carry themselves with integrity and humility, making it a place where anyone can rebuild, rethink and transform.

The story was originally published by Caplin News, a publication of FIU's Lee Caplin School of Journalism & Media, as part of an editorial content partnership with the WLRN newsroom.