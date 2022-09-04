Fairytale Dreams and Harsh Realities

8pm Monday ESCAPE TO THE CHATEAU – Documentary

This series follows Dick Strawbridge and his partner Angel Adoree as they restore a 19th-century French chateau to its former glory. With a limited budget to renovate 45 rooms, as well as improve and maintain acres of land, it is a huge task for the couple.

Lt. Col. Dick Strawbridge and his partner Angel Adoree trade in their two-bed apartment in Essex for a dilapidated 19th-century French chateau, and work tirelessly to restore it back to its former glory. The couple want to create a beautiful venue for weddings and events, but they soon run into budgeting problems yet persevere, as the deadline to the wedding season and its hundreds of guests draws ever closer.

ESCAPE TO THE CHATEAU

Chickens, Heating and A Blank Canvas – It’s time to move into The Chateau and the transformation of bringing life back into the substantial walls begin. The couple have a wedding to plan and a Chateau to renovate all in 9 months which they quickly realize is not really that long away at all!

9pm MIDSOMER MURDERS – Crime Drama

Detectives John Barnaby and Jamie Winter investigate crimes in the picturesque English countryside of Midsomer County with its rolling hills, small charming villages, quaint habits — and bizarre murders!

WITH BAITED BREATH - Tensions run high in the village of Solomon Gorge when a fishing competition and an extreme obstacle run are scheduled for the same weekend, leading to mutual sabotage. Will Barnaby and Winter find the culprit before a murder takes place?

Midsomer Murders 2107

After a sighting of a giant fish rumored to lurk in the lake, fishermen flock to the village of Solomon Gorge desperate to catch it. Their plans are threatened, when the course is for the Psycho Mud Run is diverted through the lake, causing a clash between the runners and the fishermen. Things turn deadly when the course is sabotaged and the discovery of a body the next day puts Barnaby and an old colleague on the case. As the bodies pile up, the detectives must determine whether either side of the argument is angry enough to kill - and, if not, what the motives are for the murders.