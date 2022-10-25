The Uncomfortable Truth About How The US Handled The Holocaust

9pm Thursday THE U.S AND THE HOLOCAUST – Documentary by Ken Burns, Lynn Novick and Sarah Botstein.

The U.S. and the Holocaust is a three-part, six-hour series that examines America’s response to one of the greatest humanitarian crises of the twentieth century. Americans consider themselves a “nation of immigrants,” but as the catastrophe of the Holocaust unfolded in Europe, the United States proved unwilling to open its doors to more than a fraction of the hundreds of thousands of desperate people seeking refuge. Through riveting first hand testimony of witnesses and survivors who as children endured persecution, violence and flight as their families tried to escape Hitler, this series delves deeply into the tragic human consequences of public indifference, bureaucratic red tape and restrictive quota laws in America. Did the nation fail to live up to its ideals? This is a history to be reckoned with.

THE HOMELESS, THE TEMPEST – TOSSED (1942 - )

A group of dedicated government officials’ ﬁght red tape to ﬁnance and support rescue operations. As the Allied soldiers advance, uncovering mass graves and liberating German concentration camps, the public sees for the ﬁrst time the sheer scale of the Holocaust and begins to reckon with its reverberations.

