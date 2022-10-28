Classic Monday Night Movie To Celebrate All Hallows' Eve
After a terrible plague kills many, a man must survive in a world dominated by night creatures.
9pm Monday LAST MAN ON EARTH (1964) Sci-Fi Thriller starring Vincent Price.
When a disease turns all of humanity into the living dead, the last man on earth becomes a reluctant vampire hunter.
When a plague devastated life on Earth, the population died or became a sort of zombie living in the dark. Dr. Robert Morgan is the unique healthy survivor on the planet, having a routine life for his own survival: he kills the night creatures along the day and maintains the safety of his house, to be protected along the night. He misses his beloved wife and daughter, consumed by the outbreak, and he fights against his loneliness to maintain his sanity. When Dr. Morgan finds the contaminated Ruth Collins, he uses his blood to heal her and he becomes the last hope on Earth to help the other contaminated survivors.
MOVIE TRIVIA
- To more accurately show how grueling it was for his character to survive, Vincent Price insisted on lifting real people into the back of his car instead of dummies. This is why it seems he's taking extra care with the bodies. For the scene at the pit, however, he's handling dummies for obvious reasons.
- The Last Man On Earth was established by many reviewers as a graphic blueprint for Night of the Living Dead (1968).
- Despite being regarded as the most faithful version to the novel, there are some noticeable differences. For example it depicts the vampires as slow-moving and uncoordinated. In the novel, the vampires were fast and agile.
