Enjoy The Songs of The World's Most Beloved Tenor

8pm Sunday - GREAT PERFORMANCES: ANDREA BOCELLI LIVE IN CENTRAL PARK

PBS Andrea Bocelli and Tony Bennett perform in Central Park.

Celebrate the 10th anniversary of this spectacular concert and experience the dazzling artistry of the world’s most popular tenor. Recorded on a rainy night in September 2011 in one of the world’s most iconic parks, stars Céline Dion, Tony Bennett, Chris Botti and David Foster joined classical performers for a mix of opera and pop in a magical gift of music to the city of New York.

