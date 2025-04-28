Clint Eastwood Attempts The Impossible

9pm Saturday ESCAPE FROM ALCATRAZ PG 1979 Action/Thriller

Frank Morris is a notorious criminal and escape artist. His talents led him to be transferred to impenetrable Alcatrz prison, where breaking out is an impossibility. Based on a true story, Frank, played by Clint Eastwood, with the help of a few friends concots an elaborate plan for freedom. Can they pull it off?

Escape from Alcatraz on WLRN's Saturday Night Movie

Bank robber and escape artist Frank Morris with the help of brothers John and Clarence Anglin attempt the impossible- breaking out of the notorious high security prison Alcatraz.

Utilizing everything at their disposal- stolen nail clippers, rain coats, art supplies, and a spoon, along weeks of planning and deception their labors appear fruitful, or were they? The only clue to their fate? A single chrysanthemum sitting along the shoreline.

