A sizzling comedy classic featuring music, the mob, and mistaken identities

9pm Saturday SOME LIKE IT HOT - Romantic Comedy (1959) starring: Marilyn Monroe, Tony Curtis, Jack Lemmon.

After two male musicians witness a mob hit, they flee the state in an all-female band disguised as women, but further complications set in.

Some Like it Hot on WLRN's Saturday Night Movie

After witnessing a Mafia murder, slick saxophone player Joe (Tony Curtis) and his long-suffering buddy, Jerry (Jack Lemmon), improvise a quick plan to escape from Chicago with their lives.

Disguising themselves as women, they join an all-female jazz band and hop a train bound for sunny Florida. While Joe pretends to be a millionaire to win the band's sexy singer, Sugar (Marilyn Monroe), Jerry finds himself pursued by a real millionaire (Joe E. Brown) as things heat up and the mobsters close in.

TRIVIA



A male cabaret dancer named Barbette tried to teach Tony Curtis and Jack Lemmon how to walk in heels. After a week, Lemmon declined his help, saying he didn't want to walk like a woman, but like a man trying to walk like a woman.

In 2008, a Californian man who found a vintage black dress in his closet was stunned when appraisers for the TV series Antiques Roadshow determined it once belonged to Marilyn Monroe. She was sewn into it for the 1959 movie Some Like It Hot. It was estimated to be worth $250,000.

There's a nice nod to the gangster classic The Public Enemy in the banquet scene, when Spats Colombo nearly smashes a henchman in the face with a grapefruit, as James Cagney did to Mae Clark in the earlier movie.

