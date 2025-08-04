Beat the heat with a night in and the best entertainment

7:30pm Saturday THE COMMODORES LIVE - Performance

Join one of the greatest Motown and R&B/funk vocal groups of all time in this 2024 concert featuring their biggest hits.

The Commodores Live!

In this concert performance, The Commodores feature their iconic hits, including chart toppers “Nightshift,” “Lady (You Bring Me Up),” “Sail On,” “Easy,” “Too Hot Ta Trot,” “Three Times a Lady,” “Brick House” and more.

The Commodores achieved incredible success, scoring seven number one songs and numerous Top Ten hits on the Billboard charts. Their extensive discography boasts over 50 albums, showcasing their enduring impact on the music industry.

9pm ELECTRIC LADY STUDIOS: A JIMI HENDRIX VISION - Music Documentary

Learn the origins of New York's famed Electric Lady Studios.

Rising from the rubble of a bankrupt Greenwich Village nightclub, Electric Lady Studios became a state-of-the-art recording facility inspired by Jimi Hendrix’s vision — the first artist-owned commercial recording studio.

Electric Lady Studios: A Jimi Hendrix Vision

Electric Lady Studios has become the creative home to artists such as Stevie Wonder, The Rolling Stones, John Lennon, David Bowie, Beyoncé and some of the most celebrated music of all time.

John Veltri / © Authentic Hendr Electric Lady Studios: A Jimi Hendrix Vision

The program includes track breakdowns of Hendrix classics such as "Freedom," "Angel," and "Dolly Dagger," plus interviews with original Electric Lady staff members and musical collaborators.



10:30pm RUSH: TIME MACHINE - LIVE IN CLEVELAND - Performance

Rush performs classic hits and the entire "Moving Pictures" album in this 2011 concert.

RUSH TIME MACHINE LIVE IN CLEVELAND

Rush’s - The Time Machine Tour was a favorite among fans, thanks in part to the tour’s incredible set list, which encompassed songs from the Canadian progressive rock trio’s entire career.

Andrew MacNaughtan

RUSH: TIME MACHINE — LIVE IN CLEVELAND captures their April 2011 performance at Cleveland’s Quicken Loans Arena, a tribute to the city that first played their music on the radio. The concert features “Tom Sawyer,” “Limelight,” and “Closer to the Heart,” among many others.

Programs like this are only made possible with your support. With federal and state funding eliminated, your donation is now our lifeline. Your contribution will help keep our diverse content of cultural, educational, arts, science, drama, and award winning original documentaries thriving for the entire South Florida community. We appreciate your partnership and look forward to continuing to serve you with quality programming.

DONATE TODAY wlrn.tv