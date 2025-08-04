Check out this man of mystery

9:30pm Monday - THE SUSPICIONS OF MR. WHICHER - Period Crime Drama

After leaving the Metropolitan Police, Jack Whicher, takes on his first case as a Scotland Yard detective where his investigation leads him into dangerous areas uncovering dark secrets.

THE MURDER AT ROAD HILL HOUSE - Based on true events, Scotland Yard Detective Inspector Jack Whicher is sent to rural Wiltshire to investigate the horrific murder of a three-year-old boy.

The Suspicions of Mr. Whicher: The Murder at Road Hill House

Detective Inspector Jack Whicher is called to a remote country house to investigate the murder of a young child. He soon manages to discover a web of lies and concealment amid the family living there, which he thinks vindicates the police's chief suspect in the murder case.



