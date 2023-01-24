Find Out The Connection Between The Salem Witch Trials And Actors Claire Danes and Jeff Daniels

8pm Wednesday FINDING YOUR ROOTS – History/Culture

For more than a decade, renowned Harvard scholar Henry Louis Gates, Jr. has helped to expand America’s sense of itself, stimulating a national conversation about identity with humor, wisdom, and compassion. Professor Gates has explored the ancestry of dozens of influential people from diverse backgrounds, taking millions of viewers deep into the past to reveal the connections that bind us all.

Finding Your Roots 902

Follow Henry Louis Gates, Jr. as he guides influential guests into their roots, uncovering deep secrets, hidden identities and lost ancestors.

Salem’s Lot - Exploring primal scenes from America's past with actors Claire Danes and Jeff Daniels.

9pm GREAT PERFORMANCES Black Lucy and The Bard

A dance drama featuring the Nashville Ballet reframes the mysterious love life of William Shakespeare through the perspective of the "Dark Lady" for whom many of his sonnets were written.

Great Performances 4619 Black Lucy and the Bard

Explore Shakespeare’s love life through the perspective of the “Dark Lady” in this work from Nashville Ballet based on poetry by Caroline Randall Williams and featuring an original score by GRAMMY winner Rhiannon Giddens.

A cross-disciplinary tour de force performed by Nashville Ballet, Great Performances: Black Lucy and The Bard explores the love life of William Shakespeare and his muses, the “Dark Lady” and the “Fair Youth,” presenting the idea that these subjects and inspirations in his love sonnets were a Black woman and a young man. Mixing present-day and historical characters, the ballet is set to an original score by GRAMMY-winning musician Rhiannon Giddens and co-composer Francesco Turrisi. Author and performer Caroline Randall Williams narrates the ballet with her own spoken word poetry from the 2015 book on which the show was based, “Lucy Negro, Redux.”

Watch WLRN anywhere at any time with the PBS Video app.

Stream your favorite PBS shows, create the perfect watchlist, watch the WLRN livestream and so much more. Plus, WLRN TV members can access an extended on-demand library of incredible programming with WLRN Passport, available through the PBS Video App.

Download the PBS Video App for free now!

