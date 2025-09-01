A rare glimpse into the lives forever changed by the atomic bomb

8pm Thursday ATOMIC PEOPLE – Documentary

Survivors of Hiroshima and Nagasaki share powerful first-hand accounts of the day the world changed forever.

Eighty years after the atomic bombings of Hiroshima and Nagasaki on August 6 and 9, 1945, survivors share their harrowing experiences in Atomic People, offering a rare glimpse into what life was like on the ground during those catastrophic events.

Atomic People

The United States began developing atomic weapons following Japan’s 1941 attack on Pearl Harbor. Four years later, the bombs were dropped—killing approximately 78,000 people in Hiroshima and around 40,000 in Nagasaki almost instantly. Just days later, on August 15, Japan announced its surrender, formally ending World War II with the signing of official documents on September 2.

Many of the survivors were just children at the time, yet their memories remain vivid. Through their stories, they hope to highlight the lasting impact of nuclear warfare—and to ensure such devastation is never repeated.



