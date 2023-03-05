The Doobie Brothers Are Takin' It To The Streets in NYC For A Big Celebration

10pm Tuesday The Doobie Brothers: 50th Anniversary at Radio City Music Hall - Performance

Celebrating five decades of great music, Tom Johnston, Michael McDonald, Pat Simmons and Jon McFee are back on the road together as The Doobie Brothers for the first time in over 25 years.

The Doobie Brothers with Michael McDonald 50th Anniversary

Celebrate 50 years with the GRAMMY-winning band, who have sold more than 48 million albums worldwide featuring their mind-blowing, roots based, harmony-laden, guitar-driven rock and roll. The 2020 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductees are known for their hits“What a Fool Believes,” “Listen to the Music,” “Jesus Is Just All Right,” “China Grove,” “Takin’ It to the Streets,” “Black Water” and more. The Doobie Brothers continue to write and record new material and tour the world.



