How Hip Hop Became A Political Awakening

10pm Thursday - FIGHT THE POWER: HOW HIP HOP CHANGED THE WORLD - Documentary

Chuck D of Public Enemy explores Hip Hop’s political awakening over the last 50 years.

PBS Chuck D of Public Enemy

With a host of rap stars and cultural commentators he tracks Hip Hop’s socially conscious roots. From The Message to Fight The Power 2020, he examines how Hip Hop has become "the Black CNN."

Fight the Power: How Hip Hop Changed the World

"Fight the Power: How Hip Hop Changed the World" is an incredible narrative of struggle, triumph and resistance that will be brought to life through the lens of an art form that has chronicled the emotions, experiences and expressions of Black and Brown communities: Hip Hop. In the aftermath of America's racial and political reckoning in 2020, the perspectives and stories shared in Hip Hop are key to understanding injustice in the U.S. over the last half-century.

In the premier episode, " The Foundation", discover the factors that led to the birth of Hip Hop and its first socially conscious hit The Message by Grandmaster Flash and the Furious Five in 1982.

