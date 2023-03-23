See The Latest Stunning Images and Discoveries from the James Webb Space Telescope

9pm Sunday NOVA – New Eye On the Universe - Science/Documentary

NOVA New Eye on the Universe

In July 2022, NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope released its first images, looking further back in time than ever before to show our universe in stunningly beautiful detail. But that was just the beginning: With tons of new data and spectacular images flooding in, Webb is allowing scientists to peer deep in time to try to answer some of astronomy’s biggest questions. When – and how – did the first stars and galaxies form? And can we see the fingerprints of life in the atmospheres of distant worlds–or even within our own solar system?

10pm SEARCHING: OUR QUEST FOR MEANING IN THE AGE OF SCIENCE - Science Documentary

Searching: Our Quest for Meaning In the Age of Science 102

"The Big & The Small" dramatizes the fact that humans are almost exactly the same distance — in terms of powers of ten — between an atom and a star. But where do humans fit in the moral universe? Alan speaks with an advanced android and then a rabbi, a bio-ethicist, and the Dalai Lama about whether such a being could achieve consciousness and whether people could unplug her without asking permission.

