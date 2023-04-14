See How Ancient Villages In Europe Are Being Brought Back To Life

8pm Monday HELP! WE BOUGHT A VILLAGE - Reality Documentary Series - British people rebuilding abandoned historic settlements in Europe.

Across Europe there are hundreds of remote villages, lying empty and unloved. But where our European neighbors just see devastation, an increasing number of Brits have spotted an opportunity to breathe life into abandoned villages.

HELP!..WE BOUGHT A VILLAGE

An unexpected delivery causes chaos at a medieval French village. Francesca and Carl start a new project in Italy. Paul and Yip begin the demolition work on their ancient cottages in France.

9pm AGATHA CHRISTIE’S POIROT – Crime Drama

The famous Belgian detective, Hercule Poirot, puts his skills to work as he travels the world solving difficult crimes. He relies on his trusty sidekicks, and a limited amount of clues, to get the job done.

MURDER ON THE LINKS - While Poirot and Hastings are vacationing in France, a businessman tells Poirot that his life is in danger. The next day he is found stabbed to death on a nearby golf course.

POIROT 603

Poirot and Hastings are in Deauville, and Poirot is approached by businessman Paul Renaud concerning threats to his life. The next morning the maid finds Madame Renaud bound and gagged and her husband's body is later found on a nearby golf course. Giraud, a pompous French police officer, dismissive of Poirot's reputation, lays a wager with him. The detective who fails to catch the killer must make a sacrifice. Giraud will relinquish his trademark pipe and Poirot must shave off his moustache.

