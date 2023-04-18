Mr. Whicher - Based on The Real Life Detective That Inspired The Sherlock Holmes Stories

8pm Friday SUSPICIONS OF MR. WICHER – Crime Drama

Jack Whicher, a tenacious detective who left the Metropolitan Police under mysterious circumstances is pursuing a career as a private investigator agent in Victorian England. In his new role, he investigates crimes that take him on his own journey of escape and discovery. Whicher's investigations lead him into dangerous areas uncovering dark secrets.

BEYOND THE PALE - Mr. Whicher is hired by former Home Secretary Sir Edward Shore to investigate the violent threats made against his son Charles, who has recently returned from India with his family.

SUSPICIONS MR WHICHER BEYOND PALE

Charles, The son of Sir Edward Shore (former Home Secretary and man behind Whicher’s dismissal from the force) has now come to him with a delicate problem. His son has returned from India with wife and children, only to discover Indian sailors in search of some kind of retribution are pursuing him. Sir Edward would like this case hushed up and quietly solved; but when murder comes into play, all rules and social etiquettes must be put to aside.

10pm ORPHAN BLACK – Science Fiction Thriller

A streetwise hustler is pulled into a compelling conspiracy after witnessing the suicide of a girl who looks just like her.

Sarah Manning, a British con artist living in Toronto, witnesses the suicide of a woman, who just so happens to look like her twin. When Sarah decides to steal her identity, she discovers that she is a clone, that she has many 'sister' clones spread throughout North America and Europe that are all part of an illegal human cloning experiment, and that someone is plotting to kill them and her.

Variation Under Nature - Sarah has reinstated Beth into the detective force just as law enforcement finds Katja Obinger's body.

ORPHAN BLACK 103

Sarah believes Alison and another lookalike, Cosima, are mistaken about what they are. Cosima told her that if she wanted to learn more than the fundamentals, she needed to turn over the briefcase. Sarah learns that the police review board has reinstated Beth, and she is summoned to the scene of a murder - Katia's grave. She seeks advice from Cosima and hands over the briefcase. Cosima has no idea who shot Katia, but she needs Sarah to keep posing as Beth if they are to find out. Art Bell receives an anonymous phone call from the killer about Katia's death, informing him of the location of the shooting. Sarah learns what Beth's $75,000 was meant for. Sarah and Art follow a lead and she comes face to face with the killer - another clone.

WATCH WLRN ANYWHERE AT ANY TIME WITH THE PBS VIDEO APP.

Stream your favorite PBS shows, create the perfect watchlist, watch the WLRN live stream and so much more. Plus, WLRN TV members can access an extended on-demand library of incredible programming with WLRN Passport, available through the PBS Video App. Download the PBS Video App for free now!