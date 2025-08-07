© 2025 WLRN
Early access for fans of mystery and mind games!

WLRN Public Media
Published August 7, 2025 at 12:13 PM EDT

No need to wait for the TV broadcast - binge all 6 episodes of the new season of Professor T right now, ahead of its television premiere!

The entire 4th season of Professor T is available NOW to stream on WLRN Passport!

If you haven’t watched the show, it’s a must-see for mystery and drama lovers.

Professor T- Season 4 streaming on WLRN Passport

Professor Jasper Tempest is a brilliant—but definitely quirky—criminologist at Cambridge University. With a mind like a steel trap, a touch of OCD, and a rather unique (and sometimes awkward) way of seeing the world, he helps the police crack their toughest cases in ways no one else can.

The first three seasons of Professor T are all available on WLRN Passport so you can start at the beginning and get on board for a gripping, cerebral ride.

And, fyi, we’ve heard there is a fifth season already in the works.
