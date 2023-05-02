See The Wild From An Animal's POV

8pm Thursday - ANIMALS WITH CAMERAS - Nature

Wildlife cameraman Gordon Buchanan and animal behaviorists join forces to explore stories of animal lives “told” by the animals themselves. The series explores the secret side of the animal kingdom where human cameramen can’t go, and camera-wearing animals film their own stories. Sprint across the savannah with a cheetah, plunge into the ocean with a seal, and swing through the trees with a chimp!

Animals With Cameras 101

In the series premier, the astonishing collar-camera footage reveals newborn Kalahari Meerkats below ground for the first time, unveils the hunting skills of Magellanic penguins in Argentina, and follows the treetop progress of an orphaned chimpanzee in Cameroon.

PBS Animals With Cameras - Meerkat

In the Kalahari Desert the team put cameras on wild meerkats for the first time, allowing scientists to finally understand what these miniature mammals are up to underground.

PBS Orphan chimpanzees take over as the film crew wearing cameras to capture unique footage.

Wildlife photographer Gordon Buchanan travels to Cameroon to work with scientist Mimi Swift, who is eager to learn whether Kimbang, a four-year-old orphan chimp, possesses the abilities required to join a chimp family living wild in the forest.

Ester de Roij / © BBC / A Magellanic penguin setting off to sea with its miniature camera at the Cabo dos Bahias colony in Argentina.

Leaving Africa for Argentina, the team have penguins carry tiny cameras far out to sea on an epic journey of up to 200 miles. For the first time, scientists are able to see the tactics these charismatic characters use to catch their prey.



