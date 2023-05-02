See The Wild From An Animal's POV
A Nature Miniseries that offers a new perspective on the animal kingdom by taking viewers where no human cameraman can go. The series uses custom cameras worn by the animals themselves to capture the behavior and habitats of nine different species.
8pm Thursday - ANIMALS WITH CAMERAS - Nature
Wildlife cameraman Gordon Buchanan and animal behaviorists join forces to explore stories of animal lives “told” by the animals themselves. The series explores the secret side of the animal kingdom where human cameramen can’t go, and camera-wearing animals film their own stories. Sprint across the savannah with a cheetah, plunge into the ocean with a seal, and swing through the trees with a chimp!
In the series premier, the astonishing collar-camera footage reveals newborn Kalahari Meerkats below ground for the first time, unveils the hunting skills of Magellanic penguins in Argentina, and follows the treetop progress of an orphaned chimpanzee in Cameroon.
In the Kalahari Desert the team put cameras on wild meerkats for the first time, allowing scientists to finally understand what these miniature mammals are up to underground.
Wildlife photographer Gordon Buchanan travels to Cameroon to work with scientist Mimi Swift, who is eager to learn whether Kimbang, a four-year-old orphan chimp, possesses the abilities required to join a chimp family living wild in the forest.
Leaving Africa for Argentina, the team have penguins carry tiny cameras far out to sea on an epic journey of up to 200 miles. For the first time, scientists are able to see the tactics these charismatic characters use to catch their prey.
