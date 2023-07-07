A Race To Save The Historic Gay Head Lighthouse Before Disaster Strikes

9pm Sunday NOVA - Operation Lighthouse Rescue – Documentary/Science

Join engineers as they race to rescue a historic lighthouse from certain doom.

NOVA 4313 Operation Lighthouse Rescue

On the picturesque bluffs at the very tip of the island of Martha’s Vineyard, disaster looms. The historic Gay Head Lighthouse is soon to become the next victim of the persistent erosion of the island’s cliffs. Built in 1856, the more than 400-ton structure soars 175 feet above the sea. But over the years, storms and the raging ocean have eroded the headland away. Join engineers as they race to rescue this national treasure.

10pm SECRETS OF THE DEAD – Documentary/Science

Hidden In The Amazon - New discoveries and technological advances shed new light on human habitation in the Amazon before Europeans arrived.

Secrets of The Dead Hidden in the Amazon

Recent discoveries and technological advances are shedding new light on our understanding of pre-Columbian societies in the Amazon. Scientists speculate the rainforest was home to between 8 and 10 million people living in large, well-established communities.

