A Look Back At The Crucial Events of WWII

8pm Thursday COUNTDOWN TO WAR - Documentary series

This fascinating World War 2 documentary explores the three days leading up to war. On Friday 1st September 1939, Hitler’s Nazi forces invaded Poland. By Sunday morning, Britain had declared war. JJ Chalmers and Raksha Dave visit key locations, meet World War II historians and unearth startling archive material. Just how did ordinary Brits react to the prospect of war?

Countdown To War

PREPARING FOR HELL - Hitler's forces have been in Poland for more than 24 hours. War is now unavoidable and anxiety builds for politicians, the military and civilians across Britain. Hospitals are emptied of patients, vehicles are requisitioned and, of course, Britain's precious tea supplies are moved to a safe location.

9pm 48 HOURS TO VICTORY – Documentary series

Historians examine the final 48 hours of three of the most famous battles in history.

Presenter and history enthusiast Dermot O’Leary explores the pivotal 48 hours that led to the conclusion of three of the most famous battles in history: Dunkirk, Somme, and Waterloo.

48 Hours To Victory

48 Hours to Victory delves into the strategies and perspectives on the opposing sides of each conflict that brings them to life. Former Royal Marine Arthur Williams and military historian Lucy Betteridge-Dyson join Dermot O’Leary as they endeavor to understand the turning points of these monumental combat engagements. As Arthur takes the aerial view of the battlegrounds, Lucy dives into the tactics, technologies and resources used by both sides, while Dermot meets experts and gains access to archival information that discovers untold stories in the triumph and tragedy of war.

SOMME From guns and grenades to tanks and trenches, a look at the infamous Battle of the Somme.

10pm LIVING WITH HITLER - Documentary

Explore how the German population – and those in occupied territories – lived through the Nazi era of 1933 to 1945. The regime, which Hitler established during his time in power, made a more damaging, enduring and controversial mark on Germany and the world than any other.

Living With Hitler

THE PEOPLE'S COMMUNITY - Growing anti-Semitism takes hold in Germany, as the rise of the racially unified People's Community and the diplomatic successes of the Third Reich lead to a second world war.

WATCH WLRN ANYWHERE AT ANY TIME WITH THE PBS VIDEO APP.

Stream your favorite PBS shows, create the perfect watchlist, watch the WLRN live stream and so much more. Plus, WLRN TV members can access an extended on-demand library of incredible programming with WLRN Passport, available through the PBS Video App. Download the PBS Video App for free now!