Lost Memories As if Nothing Had Happened

8pm Monday BROKENWOOD MYSTERIES - Crime Drama

The Detectives turn to a rest home to find the murderer of a high-profile business man who has taken large amounts of money from the elderly.

At Sunset Manor, a nursing home for seniors with dementia, new resident Edward Alderston is plotting his escape after his family deposited him there following his wife's passing and his Alzheimer's diagnosis. However, his plans are put on hold when a murdered financier, responsible for ruining many of the residents' lives, is found in his pool on a neighboring street. As detectives investigate, they discover many potential suspects - and motives - among the manor's residents, but there's a catch: some of them can't remember what they did.

