A Look At The Inspirational Work of Queen Elizabeth, The Queen Mother During World War II

8pm Thursday QUEEN MOTHER'S BLITZ – Documentary

During the Second World War, England was under the constant threat of attack by air raids, and morale in Britain was low. The Queen Mother’s Blitz explores Elizabeth Bowes-Lyon’s efforts to bring inspiration and hope the British people during this difficult time.

The documentary is a look at the inspirational work of the Queen Mother, who was known as the Queen consort during the Blitz between 1940 and 1941. Her insistence that the Royal family remain in London was a reassurance to the public, strengthening the monarchy after the war was won. The Queen Mother’s personality and determination during this time played an effective role on the home front as part of the overall war effort.

9pm QUEEN AT WAR – Documentary

Learn how the longest reigning monarch in British history was shaped by World War II.

Princess Elizabeth was a child of 13 when her father George VI directly addressed his people on September 3, 1939 to inform them that Britain was at war. This revelatory documentary will tell the story of the Queen’s experiences during World War II and how the longest reigning monarch in British history was shaped by the war.

We will learn how the Queen’s experiences during the war reflected the wider experiences of the public. She was evacuated, her home was bombed, she lost a family member, and she volunteered to help the war effort.

To tell the story of the then Princess‘ war experiences, we feature interviews with the people who were there, alongside historians, journalists and royal commentators who reveal how these years were so formative for Elizabeth and how, in many ways, it led to the Queen we know today. Meanwhile, creative use of extraordinary archive will immerse the audience in the Queen’s war - showing us what it was really like to experience the Blitz from inside Buckingham Palace, and demonstrating the role the Queen had in inspiring the nation.

