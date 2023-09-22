The Doc Begrudgingly Goes Back To School

8pm Saturday DOC MARTIN – Comedy Drama

THE SHOCK OF THE NEW - Martin is forced to do some refresher courses, while Louisa begins a new career.

DOC MARTIN 902

Martin’s GMC report has arrived. He's required to pass three refresher courses and he finds it a complete waste of time. Both Ruth and Louisa point out how detrimental the outcome may be if he does not take it seriously. Luisa is focused on her new career path as a child and adolescent counselor. James, however, seems to be struggling to socialize at the nursery, and Louisa wonders if having a sibling for him might help. Martin is concerned when Louisa interrupts his phlebotomy course to tell him about a medical emergency; Lorna,the new head teacher, has collapsed.. Morwenna is disturbed to discover from PC Joe Penhale didn't mean to propose to her, and demands to know the truth from Al. Morwenna is pleased Al is honest with her about the accidental proposal, and that the wedding is still on. But while practicing her First Aid Responder CPR training a little too vigorously on Al, she manages to crack one of his ribs.

