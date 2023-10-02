Go Beyond The Canvas and Explore the Life and Legacy of Celebrated Artist Frida Kahlo

10pm Thursday BECOMING FRIDA KAHLO – Documentary

Explore the life of Mexican artist Frida Kahlo who is remembered for her self-portraits, pain and passion, and bold, vibrant colors. She is celebrated in Mexico for her attention to Mexican and indigenous culture and by feminists for her depiction of the female experience and form.

Becoming Frida Kahlo

THE MAKING AND THE BREAKING - Explore the early life of Frida Kahlo as she discovers her genius for painting following a tragic, life-changing accident, leading her to encounter world-famous muralist Diego Rivera who she later married, twice.

Biographer Martha Zamora describes Frida's rebellious schooldays, where she falls in with the boys and meets Diego Rivera, a superstar artist who will go on to change her life.

But in 1925, a tragic accident thwarts Frida's ambition of becoming a doctor. Left facing a life of pain and injury, she channels this pain and uses it as the catalyst for her artistic career.



