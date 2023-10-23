Exploring The Beauty of Coastal Britain One Step At A Time

10pm Wednesday KATE HUMBLE’S COASTAL BRITAIN Nature Documentary

Host Kate Humble explores Britain through some of the most beautiful coast walks in the world. Making stops at six destinations, Kate takes in the sights and sounds of her surroundings and connects with locals along the way. Along with the gorgeous views, learn about the stories tied to each destination.

Kate Humble's Coastal Britain

YORKSHIRE - On a 15-mile walk in North Yorkshire, Kate sets off from the picturesque village of Robin Hood's Bay, heading towards Scarborough where a refreshing dip in the sea awaits her. Kate heads to the village of Staithes, once home to one of Yorkshire's largest fishing fleets and the explorer Captain Cook.

