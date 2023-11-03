New Detective Series Uncovers A Complex Web of Deceit

9pm Friday DI RAY – Crime Drama

Newly promoted DI Rachita Ray takes on a case that forces her to face a lifelong personal conflict.

D.I. Ray

DI Rachita Ray is promoted to join a homicide investigation. However, she's told the murder is a 'Culturally Specific Homicide', which makes her suspect she's been chosen for her ethnicity rather than her ability. However, Rachita sticks to the case, determined to find the killer by delving deep into the dangerous world of organized crime, as well as calling out the obvious biases her colleagues are bringing to the investigation.

When D.I. Rachita Ray, a British Asian policewoman new to homicide is assigned to investigate the suspected honor killing of a young Muslim man, she quickly realizes the suspects can't be guilty. The evidence against the two brothers from a British Hindu family is flimsy at best. Her attempts at conveying this to her superiors and her colleagues fall on deaf ears, hidden biases and a keenness to wrap the case up mean no one is listening to her.



