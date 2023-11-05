A 16th Century Curse Is Haunting A New Microbrewery

9pm Tuesday MIDSOMER MURDERS Crime Drama

Homicide, blackmail, greed, and betrayal: just a taste of what goes on behind the well-trimmed hedges of Midsomer County in this sinister series.

THE GHOST OF CAUSTON ABBEY - Causton is abuzz when a new brewery opens on the site of a famously cursed Abbey, but excitement turns to fear when a man is found boiled to death in one of the vats. DCI Barnaby and DS Winter will need to work out the true motive.

Midsomer Murders - The Ghost of Causton Abbey

The year is 1535, and Causton Abbey is a hive of activity as the monks prepare for Brother Jozef's execution. After being accused of poisoning the monks' beer, Brother Jozef has been sentenced to death by being boiled alive. As he is lowered into a bubbling boiling vat, he curses the Abbey for all eternity.

Nearly 500 years later, the building is in the process of restoration thanks to its new owners, sisters Emani and Faiza, along with the help of Emani's husband Paul. It is slowly transforming into the 'Cursed Ale Microbrewery'. We join them on the launch night of the brewery; Emani taking the lead, leaving the real brains behind the brewing, Faiza, to slip into the background. Despite its new décor, there is still a sense amongst the villagers that the land is cursed, a concern voiced most publicly by Paul's mother Irene. And worse - the Brewery is under attack by the longstanding Real Ale Society run by brewing fanatic Russell Grundy.

Fears of the 'cursed' land seem to be justified when Irene arrives at the brewery the next day to find someone has been boiled to death in a kettle vat of beer, echoing the death of Brother Jozef! At the crime scene, Barnaby gets his first introduction to Fleur Perkins; the very imposing and dry humored new pathologist.

