The Road To Justice Leads Down A Dark Path
Ridley continues his relentless pursuit of the truth behind Hannah Lindsay’s abduction. With growing suspicions about the flawed investigation, Ridley becomes determined to uncover the real culprit responsible for the heinous crime that has haunted the town for years.
9pm Friday RIDLEY Crime Drama
The discovery of a body leads to a shocking secret.
The Peaceful Garden, Part 2 - Ridley always suspected the initial investigation into the unsolved case was flawed, and that the wrong man was tried for Hannah Lindsay's abduction. As they delve deeper, the discovery of another body leads to a shocking secret.
As Ridley digs deeper into the case, his tenacity uncovers startling evidence that challenges the previous conviction. Convinced that the wrong man was imprisoned, he sets out to expose the truth and seek justice for Hannah and her family. But little does he know that the road to justice will lead him down a dark and unexpected path.
