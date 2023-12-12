The Road To Justice Leads Down A Dark Path

9pm Friday RIDLEY Crime Drama

The discovery of a body leads to a shocking secret.

Forced From Retirement to Solve the Case of a Lifetime

The Peaceful Garden, Part 2 - Ridley always suspected the initial investigation into the unsolved case was flawed, and that the wrong man was tried for Hannah Lindsay's abduction. As they delve deeper, the discovery of another body leads to a shocking secret.

As Ridley digs deeper into the case, his tenacity uncovers startling evidence that challenges the previous conviction. Convinced that the wrong man was imprisoned, he sets out to expose the truth and seek justice for Hannah and her family. But little does he know that the road to justice will lead him down a dark and unexpected path.





