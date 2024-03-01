7pm Saturday FREDDY MERCURY: THE TRIBUTE CONCERT – Performance

Witness one of the biggest events in rock history the surviving members of Queen took the stage of London's legendary Wembley Stadium in 1992 to celebrate the singer’s life and work.

On April 20, 1992, Roger Taylor, Brian May, and John Deacon – the surviving members of Queen – took the stage of London's legendary Wembley Stadium to announce the start of one of the biggest events in rock history: a tribute to the incomparable Freddie Mercury with a glittering array of guests, including Elton John, Robert Plant, Annie Lennox, Liza Minnelli, David Bowie, George Michael and many more.

Tony Iommi (L) and Brian May (R) at Wembley Stadium performing at Freddie Mercury's Tribute Concert. 1992

FREDDIE MERCURY – THE TRIBUTE CONCERT captures this historic event, which aimed to celebrate the singer’s life and work and increase public awareness of AIDS – the disease that prematurely ended his life. Songs include "Bohemian Rhapsody," "We Will Rock You," and "We Are the Champions."

When tickets went on sale, all 72,000 tickets sold out in just three hours, even though no performers were announced other than the remaining members of Queen.



