A Celebration of the Effortlessly Cool, Grammy-winning Rock & Roll Hall of Famer

6pm Monday ROY ORBISON FOREVER – Performance / Documentary

A music documentary about the five-time Grammy-winning Rock & Roll Hall of Famer.

ROY ORBISON FOREVER

This music documentary celebrates the five-time Grammy-winning Rock & Roll Hall of Famer. The program charts Orbison's career and relationships with other musicians through interviews and archive performances, some never before seen in America. From the sell-out international tour with The Beatles through his collaboration with George Harrison and The Traveling Wilburys, Orbison’s legacy endures.



Among the songs performed are "Oh, Pretty Woman," "It's Over," "Only The Lonely," “Cryin'," "Dream Baby,” and "Blue Bayou.” Featured interviews include Elvis Costello, Tom Petty, Bono, Gerry Marsden, Jeff Lynne, and Olivia Harrison as well as Barbara Orbison.

WATCH WLRN ANYWHERE AT ANY TIME WITH THE PBS VIDEO APP.

Stream your favorite PBS shows, create the perfect watchlist, watch the WLRN live stream and so much more. Plus, WLRN TV members can access an extended on-demand library of incredible programming with WLRN Passport, available through the PBS Video App. Download the PBS Video App for free now!