An Epic Battle of the Bands

9pm Saturday THE SCHOOL OF ROCK (2003) PG-13 Comedy/Drama

Recently fired from his rock band, Dewey Finn takes a job as a 4th grade teacher at an uptight private school where his free-spirited attitude and shenanigans cause the students to discover other sides of themselves. Dewey forms a rock band with his students to win a Battle of the Bands, help get himself out of debt and re-establish himself as a musician.

School of Rock on WLRN's Saturday Night at the Movies

Overly enthusiastic guitarist Dewey Finn (Jack Black) gets thrown out of his bar band and finds himself in desperate need of work. Posing as a substitute music teacher at an elite private elementary school, he exposes his students to the hard rock gods he idolizes and emulates -- much to the consternation of the uptight principal (Joan Cusack). As he gets his privileged and precocious charges in touch with their inner rock 'n' roll animals, he imagines redemption at a local Battle of the Bands.

