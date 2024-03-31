Putting Words to Wonder, A Unique Perspective of Iconic Landmarks

8pm Monday WONDERS OF THE WORLD I CAN’T SEE Comedy Travelogue

Comedian Chris McCausland visits the world's most stunning places. But he's blind, so he's brought some celebrity pals along to provide commentary.

Chris with Comedian Harry Hill

The Acropolis and Harry Hill

Chris is joined by comedy legend Harry Hill for a trip to the Acropolis in the Greek capital Athens. They soak up some local culture, including sea fishing, pottery making, olive oil tasting and Greek drama lessons, and even try their hand at a few Olympic sports in the iconic Panathenaic Stadium. But when it comes to the Acropolis and its crowning jewel the Parthenon, can Harry do the Acropolis justice when he describes it to Chris? And will Chris get as much out of it as Harry hopes?

