Join the wildest treasure hunt in comedy history!

IT’S A MAD, MAD, MAD, MAD WORLD (NR) Action-Adventure, Comedy

When a thief's dying words spark a madcap cross-country adventure, hilarity ensues!

Several different motorists witness a single car crash in the California desert and, after the driver's dying words indicate the location of a hidden stash of loot, turn against each other in a mad dash across the state to get to it.

Its A Mad, Mad, Mad, Mad World

The story begins during a massive traffic jam, caused by reckless driver Smiler Grogan (Jimmy Durante), a recently released convict, who, before kicking the bucket, cryptically tells the assembled drivers that he's buried a fortune. Grogan tells the group of motorists who stop to help him about $350,000 buried in Santa Rosita State Park under "a big W." Failing to negotiate a satisfactory way to split the money, the four cars begin a mad dash to the park.

PRODUCTION NOTE

This madcap caper has an all-star cast including, Spencer Tracey, Milton Berle, Sid Caeser, Buddy Hackett, Ethel Merman, Mickey Rooney, Dick Shawn, Phil Silvers, Terry Thomas, Jonathan Winters, Edie Adams and Dorothy Provine. It was the third highest grossing film in 1963.

