A Charismatic Crime-Busting Priest Solve Crimes and Saves Souls

8pm Saturday FATHER BROWN Crime Drama

Set in the early 1950s, a British priest at St Mary's Catholic Church often finds himself solving the town's biggest crimes. In addition to his typical parish duties, Father Brown uses his love and understanding of other people to ensure justice is served, and the right person held accountable. Assisted by the parish secretary and his own wit and sharp intellect, Father Brown works his way through a series of mishaps and intriguing clues to piece together the truth at every turn.

In the premier episode, The Hammer of God - An ungodly man is murdered at the unveiling of a new church clock, and Father Brown must find the killer before an innocent woman is sent to the gallows.

The brother of the vicar in the village where Father Brown has his parish church is a scoundrel. When he's found near the church tower with his head smashed by a very small hammer, the local blacksmith is the first suspect, but it's his wife who confesses to the murder!

