Singer Sammy Hagar and Actor Ed O'Neill Uncover Their Roots and Buried Secrets

8pm Thursday FINDING YOUR ROOTS History/Culture

Renowned scholar Dr. Henry Louis Gates, Jr. helps singer Sammy Hagar and actor Ed O'Neill uncover their roots and discover deep family secrets.

Finding Your Roots 1004

In this episode, Buried Secrets, Henry Louis Gates, Jr. helps singer Sammy Hagar and actor Ed O’Neill uncover their hidden roots, revealing scandals and secrets that their ancestors went to great lengths to conceal. Traveling from criminal underworlds to Civil War battlefields, they explore the meaning of family bonds—meet heroes and villains—and celebrate the virtue of accepting one’s relatives, whoever they may be.

9pm Thursday HEMINGWAY – Documentary series

A profound look into the life of the brilliant, ambitious, charismatic and complicated writer.

Hemingway 102

Hemingway examines the visionary work and the turbulent life of Ernest Hemingway, one of the greatest and most influential writers America has ever produced. Interweaving his eventful biography — a life lived at the ultimately treacherous nexus of art, fame, and celebrity — with carefully selected excerpts from his iconic short stories, novels, and non-fiction, the series reveals the brilliant, ambitious, charismatic, and complicated man behind the myth, and the art he created.

In part 2, "The Avatar" (1929-1944) Hemingway, having achieved a level of fame rarely seen in the literary world, settles in Key West with Pauline Pfeiffer but can’t stay put for long. He reports on the Spanish Civil War and begins a tempestuous romance with Martha Gellhorn.





