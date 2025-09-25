Survivors and Strangers

9pm Saturday Z FOR ZACHARIAH – Science Fiction PG- 13 (2015)

In the wake of a disaster that wipes out most of civilization, two men and a young woman find themselves in an emotionally charged love triangle.

Z FOR ZACHARIAH

Ann Burden has been living a secluded life on her family farm, coming to terms with the fact that she may be the only survivor of an apocalyptic event which has been God's will. One day, a distraught scientist, John Loomis stumbles into the valley in his failing anti-radiation suit. As Loomis slowly regains his strength, he gradually becomes part of Ann's humble rustic life, and a bond develops between them.But when a stranger enters the valley, their precarious bond begins to unravel.

WATCH WLRN ANYWHERE AT ANY TIME WITH THE PBS VIDEO APP.

Stream your favorite PBS shows, create the perfect watchlist, watch the WLRN live stream and so much more. Plus, WLRN TV members can access an extended on-demand library of incredible programming with WLRN Passport, available through the PBS Video App. Download the PBS Video App for free now!