Embark on An Epic Ocean Adventure in Search of the Real Pacific

MARTIN CLUNES: ISLANDS OF THE PACIFIC – Documentary

Martin Clunes embarks on an epic ocean wide adventure in search of the real Pacific, inspired by reading a book given to him when he was a child by his father about the Kon-Tiki expedition across the Pacific Ocean.

Martin Clunes: Islands of the Pacific--The Second Season

Martin has always yearned to follow in those explorers' footsteps. The Pacific Ocean, the largest ocean on the planet, covering 63 million square miles, is strewn with tens of thousands of islands featuring coral atolls, jungle-clad mountains, lava spewing volcanoes, and so much more.

Papua New Guinea Martin travels to Papua New Guinea to experience life among the subsistence farmers of the Trobriand Islands. He also visits the volcanic isle of New Britain, where he is reminded of the fragility of island existence in the Pacific Ocean.





