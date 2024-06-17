A Political Report So Shocking a U.S. President Doomed Its Findings

10pm Thursday THE RIOT REPORT – American Experience Documentary

When Black neighborhoods across America erupted in violence in the summer of 1967, President Lyndon Johnson appointed a commission to find the cause for the unrest.

American Experience: The Riot Report

President Johnson appointed the National Advisory Commission on Civil Disorders—informally known as the Kerner Commission—to answer three questions: What happened? Why did it happen? And what could be done to prevent it from happening again?

Tony Spina/ZUMAPRESS.com / Detroit Free Press via ZUMA July 30, 1967 - Michigan, U.S. - Riot Detroit 1967 Troops on Linwood Ave. (Credit Image: © Detroit Free Press via ZUMA Wire)

The bi-partisan commission’s final report, issued in March of 1968, would offer a shockingly unvarnished assessment of American race relations—a verdict so politically explosive that Johnson not only refused to acknowledge it publicly, but even to thank the commissioners for their service.

THE RIOT REPORT explores this pivotal moment in the nation’s history and the fraught social dynamics that simultaneously spurred the commission’s investigation and doomed its findings to political oblivion.





WATCH WLRN ANYWHERE AT ANY TIME WITH THE PBS VIDEO APP.

Stream your favorite PBS shows, create the perfect watchlist, watch the WLRN live stream and so much more. Plus, WLRN TV members can access an extended on-demand library of incredible programming with WLRN Passport, available through the PBS Video App. Download the PBS Video App for free now!